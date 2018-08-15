Pataakha trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj captures Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's chaotic, tumultuous relationship

After the release of its first look poster, the trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial venture Pataakha has been released. The clip introduces two warring sisters, Genda Kumari or 'Chhutki' and Champa Kumari or 'Badki', played by Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame and Radhika Madan respectively. Their relationship can only be described as being as tumultuous as India and Pakistan's.

When their father, fondly called Bapu (played by Vijay Raaz), has to come up with a huge sum of money in a short time, he seeks the wealthy Tharki Patel's (played by Saanand Verma) help, who wants either daughter's hand in marriage.

Chaos ensues as one by one, both girls escape from their wedding altar and marry the men of their choice, who coincidentally are also siblings. Comedian Sunil Grover features in the film as Dipper Naradmuni, a friend to the sisters who also enjoys provoking them against each other from time to time.

Bhardwaj, who is known for adapting Shakespeare's tragedies like Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet into Maqbool, Omkara and Haider respectively, as well as Ruskin Bond's short stories for Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has based this film on Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behenein.

The shooting for Pataakha wrapped up in July and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 September.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 09:47 AM