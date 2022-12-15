Dancing DJ of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies by suicide, Ellen pens heartbreaking note

Famous DJ, choreographer, and entertainer Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away at the age of 40 on Tuesday. Known for working as the DJ and co-host on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Boss reportedly died by suicide in a hotel in Los Angeles. While the details regarding his demise are still unclear, his wife Allison Holker issued a statement and confirmed that Boss had passed away. As soon as the news came out, it left many people in shock, especially his close friends and relatives. Celebrities including actors, singers, and dancers also remembered the DJ and his contribution to dance.

Among them included Boss’ close friend and co-host, Ellen DeGeneres who also took to her Twitter handle and paid tribute to him.

Celebrities pay tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Sharing a BTS photo from backstage where both Ellen and Boss can be seen sharing a warm hug, she wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Check:

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Besides that, many others also paid tribute to the late choreographer. Among them included the former first lady Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham, Leah Remini, Justin Timberlake, Kalen Allen, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Hudson, and many others.

Mentioning that she feels heartbroken after hearing the news, Michelle wrote, “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through”, wrote Justin Timberlake.

It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Check some other celebrity tributes:

To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother… God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. pic.twitter.com/hm0sbefcpw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

We need to pray ! My God ! U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/EerC8h18JC — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 14, 2022

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!💔 If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Survived by his wife Allison Holder and three children, Stephen tWitch Boss suddenly went missing after he left his house without taking his car. Suspicious over the same, his wife Allison lodged a police complaint, following which he was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles. Notably, his sudden death has raised several questions and also left people thinking about whether the choreographer was suffering from depression.

