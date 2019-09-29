Dance Deewane 2: Vishal Sonkar wins Madhuri Dixit's reality show; Tweesha Patel, Mehul Mehta named runners-up

Vishal Sonkar on Saturday was crowned the winner of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Season 2. He took home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs. The show was judged by dancing diva Madhuri Dixit along with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The 23-year old competed against Mehul Mehta, Vihan Trivedi and Tweesha Patel. Runners-up Twesha and Mehul were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

After winning the show, Vishal told Times Now in an interview, “When I had auditioned for the show, I never thought I’ll make it this far. My confidence increased with every episode and when Salman Khan Sir announced my name as the winner, my mother was in tears. She told me she wished my father was here to see this.”

He further adds that the real struggle begins now as he dreams to establish himself as one of the finest choreographers in the industry.

Check out the announcement here

Priyanka Chopra, who visited the sets of the show to promote her film The Sky Is Pink, was happy to inform viewers that she too hails from Jamshedpur like Vishal. She grooved to her hit song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Bajiro Mastani, 'Pingaa'. The actor also joined judge Madhuri Dixit to dance on her hit number 'Dola Re Dola'.

My Dream to see @priyankachopra and @MadhuriDixit perform on Pinga has come true. So graceful and energetic #TheSkyIsPink #PriyankaOnDanceDeewane pic.twitter.com/6Nb3tgXhx9 — My Sky is Pink (@piggy_chopps) September 25, 2019

Check out Madhuri's performance on 'Tabaah Ho Gae from her latest film Kalank.

Salman Khan also visited the show to give fans a glimpse of his Bigg Boss 13 house. He took Madhuri on a tour of the house and the duo even danced to the hit song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

