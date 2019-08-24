D23 Expo 2019: Marvel announces Spidey and His Amazing Friends animated series for Disney Junior

A new animated Spider-Man television series, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, was announced at D23 Expo on Friday. The show will premiere on Disney Junior in 2021.

The show will follow Peter Parker, and his friends Miles Morales, Gwen (Ghost-Spider), Hulk, Black Panther, and Ms Marvel, as they work together to defeat evil forces.

“Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they’ll be delighted to have Peter Parker flying across their screens in this new series” Cort Lane, the senior vice president of Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, says, as quoted by Variety. “Everyone at Marvel is thrilled to launch our first preschool series on Disney Junior, the gold standard platform for the audience. We believe parents and kids will be excited about these stories filled with themes of friendship, cooperation, solving problems, and using your abilities to help others.”

Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, original programming and general manager, Disney Junior said "We're thrilled to be working with Marvel on this new series showcasing the exciting adventures of Spidey and his friends as they model the importance of teamwork and helping others in their community."

Meanwhile, the news comes as a refresher amidst the reports of Marvel losing the property rights of all future Spider-Man movies. Earlier, it was reported that a dispute between Walt Disney Company and Sony Corporation threatened to end their co-production of more Spider-Man films. The deal allegedly ended after two sides failed to reach an agreement that would have given Marvel "a co-financing stake going forward."

Later, a statement from Sony read, "We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” a Sony spokesperson said. “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own."

