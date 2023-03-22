Veteran actor Satish Kaushik breathed his last, leaving the film fraternity in a state of shock. A prayer meet was organised in Mumbai following the actor-director’s sad demise and was attended by his close friend Anupam Kher. Others including Boney Kapoor, David Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan and Vivek Agnihotri were also present at the meet which was held at Kaushik’s residence.

Kher spoke to the media outside the prayer meet venue and said that he couldn’t find a single photo of his dear friend where Kaushik is not smiling. “In the past few days I have been trying to look for a photo of Satish where he is not smiling. I couldn’t find any, if you media persons can find any, please send it to me,” he said.

The Uunchai actor also addressed the speculations over Kaushik’s death and the ongoing inquiry by police. Kher added, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit, and not make these speculations, because, he lived a dignified life, and all these rumours should end with this puja today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The inquiry was launched after a woman claimed that her husband, a Delhi-based businessman, killed Kaushik.

Taking to social media, Kher also shared a video from Kaushik’s prayer meet. The caption of the post read, “जा!!! तुझे माफ़ किया! मुझे अकेला छोड़ कर जाने के लिए!! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! अलविदा मेरे दोस्त! तेरा फ़ेवरिट गाना लगाया है बैकग्राउंडमें! तू भी क्या याद करेगा!! (I forgive you for leaving me alone. I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But I will miss our friendship on a day-to-day basis!! Goodbye, my friend. Your favourite song is playing in the background.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Satish Kaushik died on 9 March in New Delhi allegedly of a heart attack. The news was confirmed by Anupam Kher, who started his journey with the 66-year-old filmmaker at the National School Of Drama.

During his three-decade-long career, Kaushik played several memorable roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi, and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.