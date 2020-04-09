Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan unites with Flipkart Video to launch stay-at-home reality show, Entertainer No 1

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will now be hunting for the best talent across the country through an online show Entertainer No. 1.

The show provides an opportunity for people to showcase their skills even from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Coolie No.1 actor made the announcement on Instagram. “Want to entertain India while you are at home? Participate in this reality show and become Entertainer No.1. We are all in this together and now even you can entertain everyone. Coming soon on @flipkartvideo on the Flipkart App,” Varun wrote in Hindi.

The Sui Dhaaga actor said that he is all excited for the “roller-coaster ride” that begins next week

“We are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills,” he added.

Entertainer No. 1 is scheduled to be launched on Flipkart app on 13 April.

Those willing to take part in the talent show will have to record their performance directly under the ‘video’ section on the app. Entertainer No. 1 are open to participants who are over 13 years.

The show will be on for a period of eight weeks. Every week, the most popular entries will move on to the next round and will get a chance to win cash prizes and gift vouchers.

