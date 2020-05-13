Coronavirus Outbreak: Russell Crowe's Unhinged to be first major movie release when US theaters reopen

Russell Crowe's upcoming thriller movie Unhinged will be the first movie to be released in American theatres since they were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

According to Deadline, Solstice Studios have decided to bring forward the movie's release date to 1 July. It was earlier scheduled to come out on 4 September.

Check out the announcement and trailer of the film here

In the US, some of the states have started to lift restrictions on business activities, including the operating of cinema houses.

The studio said the decision to advance the film's release was made after extensive consultation with the National Association of Theatres and leading theatre chains.

"If there are places where density is a factor and theatres aren't open, that's okay. It might be that theatres are closed in New York City or Chicago or San Francisco, but less populated cities and suburbs will be open and we expect there to be a lot of pent-up demand," Solstice's president and CEO Mark Gill said.

He said by shifting the release date of Unhinged to July, they have avoided a clash with Paramount's A Quiet Place 2, which was among the projects to be delayed by the pandemic.

"We would get killed if we stayed there. The whole idea is not to be somewhere where you can get run over by a super tanker," Gill added.

Directed by Derrick Borte, Unhinged is a story about a single mother who is stalked and tormented by a stranger following a roadrage confrontation at a red light.

Besides Crowe, the movie also features Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman and Caren Pistorius.

Among the titles that are expected to be released in July are Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Disney's Mulan.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 16:34:37 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.