Coronavirus Outbreak: Rekha's Mumbai residence sealed after staff tests positive

Rekha's security guard has tested positive for coronavirus following which tests were conducted of all the other staff members employed at her Mumbai bungalow

Veteran actor Rekha's security guard has tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved him to the Bandra facility soon after and also conducted tests of all the other staff members employed at her bungalow, reports Hindustan Times.

The BMC officials have also sealed the actor's bungalow which is located Mumbai's Bandra area. A board has been put up outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

Earlier, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor’s staff members had also tested positive for COVID-19 during the lockdown. Early this month, Aamir Khan had informed on Twitter that some of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. The infected people were immediately quarantined and taken to the medical facility. The actor further wrote that “the rest of us have all been tested and found negative.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus. Big B is said to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms".

In a tweet, Amitabh, also informed that all the family members and staff have undergone tests as well and that their results are awaited.

Amitabh also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

(With inputs from Asian News International)