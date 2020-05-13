Coronavirus Outbreak: Katy Perry opens up on mental health, says it's tough to 'avoid the waves of depression'

New Delhi: Days after revealing that pregnancy during the coronavirus times often makes her cry, singer Katy Perry on Tuesday elaborated further on her mental health.

The 'Fireworks' singer opened up about the challenges that she is facing to avoid both the depression and the virus on Twitter.

"Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she tweeted.

Read Katy Perry's tweet below

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Earlier on Saturday during an online event, the 35-year-old singer had revealed that she often ends up sobbing while doing simple tasks.

She said that it's been difficult acclimatizing to the quarantine lifestyle while pregnant, reports eonline.com.

She explained, "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined (or) a small space for so long. I'm used to going (out) all the time."

The singer added that she's used to her "alone time". But now with stay-at-home orders implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's nowhere else she can go.

"There is not really anywhere to go besides my car," she said. "So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."

The singer had earlier in March revealed about her pregnancy through the music video of her song 'Never Worn White.'

The pop star also recently announced the release date of her first single 'Daisies' from her upcoming album KP5'. The song will release on 15 May.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 10:12:01 IST

