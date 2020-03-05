Katy Perry announces pregnancy through a new music video titled Never Worn White

Singer Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant, and is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, state reports. The singer even revealed the news through her music video 'Never Worn White,' which dropped on 5 March.

The singer seems to have drawn inspiration from her relationship with 43-year-old actor Bloom, who she had been romantically involved with since 2016.

Katy, who is seen dressed in a white gown, sings "See us in 60 years with a full family tree". The video concludes with a profile shot of Katy cradling a baby bump.

The singer also revealed her new video and news of her pregnancy was a "double whammy."

In an Instagram live for her new track, the singer interacted with fans, and even gave them a glimpse of her baby bump. On Twitter, she posted two veiled messages about her pregnancy when she said, "Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore" and "or carry around a big purse lol."

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Fans were quick to reply and post images of her trying to hide her bump when the news was still under wraps. Perry got engaged to the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor on Valentine's Day last year.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 12:32:40 IST