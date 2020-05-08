You are here:

Katy Perry announces first single Daisies from new album KP5' will release on 15 May

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed the release date of her first single 'Daisies' from her upcoming album KP5'.

The song will release on 15 May.

The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she's coming MAY 15, 2020. "The music must go on," Perry posted on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a grainy photograph, showing Perry playing in a field of daisies, with the song's title floating over her head.

In March, Perry had announced that she is expecting first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

The actor also shared his excitement on the release of Daises as he commented, "My favourite" on Perry's post.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

