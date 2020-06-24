You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bhumi Pednekar donates footwear to migrant labourers travelling long distances

FP Staff

Jun 24, 2020 14:34:14 IST

Bhumi Pednekar supported migrant labourers travelling long distances amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a rather unique way – by donating footwear to them.

The gut-wrenching images of migrants walking barefoot on the roads made the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor take the plunge to help them.

Pednekar and the footwear company, Lakhani, teamed up with The Robin Hood Army which is a volunteer-based, zero-funds organisation spread across 12 countries in 180 cities, for the activity.

The actor helped over 1000 migrant labourers in and around Ghaziabad in Murad Nagar, Govindpuram, Vijay Nagar, and distributed footwear among men and women across age-groups. ETTimes shared pictures from the donation drive.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak hit India, many celebrities have extended their help in raising funds to provide frontline workers with equipment and even helping stranded migrant workers return home. Recently, Sonam Kapoor urged people to join the initiative of helping Mumbai Police by donating for masks for them.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 14:34:43 IST

tags: Bhumi Pednekar , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , Coronavirus India , COVID-19 , Footwear , Migrant labourers , Sonam Kapoor , The Robin Hood Army


