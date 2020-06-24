Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: India now has 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs, says ICMR; over 1.90 lakh samples being tested every day

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Fresh guidelines to check coronavirus in armed forces issued A revised protocol has been issued to contain spread of coronavirus in the armed forces which included exemption of 14-day quarantine period on specific conditions like commuting from one duty station to another without any stay in between and reporting back to units travelling by official transport, reports PTI. The revised protocol, issued by the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) also recommended avoiding short duration duties of up to seven days unless deemed crucial for the interest of the services, they said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates India now has 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs, says ICMR

The Indian Council for Medical Research said India now has 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs set up with its facilitation and termed this as a major milestone. While 730 are state-run labs, 270 are private labs. The number has gone up from one on 23 January to 160 on 23 March and 1,000 on 23 June, it said. "This is an important milestone in the fight against coronavirus. Since the beginning, we have been focusing on 3Ts— testing, tracking and treating — to fight the disease. Through increased testing, we are fighting this virus," PTI quotes ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava as saying.The country is now testing over 1.90 lakh samples every day. Agencies

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Mumbai registers 846 fresh cases, 42 deaths Mumbai reports 846 new cases, 42 deaths, says BMC. The metropolis has till date recorded 68,481 patients. While 34,576 patients have recovered, as many as 3,842 have succumbed to the disease. The civic body said that the death count figure has gone up as 65 deaths were added from previous period. #CoronavirusUpdates

23-June, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/jkJi1hLEPR — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 23, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Cipla to price generic version of Remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial Pharma major Cipla will price its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial in keeping with its conviction of providing access to the medicines at affordable cost, the company said on Tuesday. "In line with our overall philosophy of driving access and affordability, the drug will be priced at less than Rs 5,000 per vial vial for injection 100 mg -- amongst the lowest pricing for remdesivir globally," Cipla said in an e-mailed response to PTI. On being asked about the launch of the drug, the company said: "We have started commercial manufacturing, and the product will be available in the next 8-10 days."

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates Uttarakhand reports 31 patients, one death and 61 recoveries Uttarakhand reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking total to 2,535. One person succumbs to disease while 61 recover from it. So far 30 deaths have been reported in the state while 1,602 persons have been discharged. 31 #COVID19 positive cases, 1 death, 61 treated/recovered in Uttarakhand today. Total positive cases in the state rise to 2535, including 30 deaths and 1602 discharged: Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/J5fDbyjs5Z — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra reports 3,214 new infections, 248 deaths Coronavirus case count in Maharashtra rises to 1,39,010 with 3,214 new patients while toll reaches 6,531 with 248 deaths, reports PTI. According to the state's public health department, 75 persons died of the infection over the past two days, while 173 deaths were recorded previously. The case fatality rate stands at 4.69 percent while the recovery rate stands at just over 50 percent with as many as 69,631 persons having been discharged till date. There are 62,833 active cases in the state. 3214 new #COVID19 positive cases, 248 deaths (75 in last 48 hours and 173 in the previous period) and 1925 discharged in Maharashtra today. Total positive cases in the state rises to 1,39,010 including 69,631 recovered patients & 6531 deaths: Public Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zF71UqdqeA — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 879 new cases take Telangana's case count to 9,553 Telangana on Tuesday reported 879 new patients and three deaths, taking the state's total to 9,553 and toll to 220. Of the new cases, 652 were found in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, according to the state health department. Media Bulletin on status of positive cases #COVID19 in Telangana. @TelanganaHealth pic.twitter.com/MO4frQgah7 — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) June 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates Ahmedabad reports 235 new cases, 15 deaths The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad mounted by 235 to 19,386 on Tuesday, state Health department said. With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 1,363, it said. With 381 more people getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district rose to 14,394.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Situation grave, warns Kerala CM as cases rise to 3,503 As Kerala's COVID-19 case count touched 3,503 on Tuesday with 141 positive cases being reported, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sounded an alarm that the situation was becoming "grave". A 68-year-old man from Kollam, who had tested positive for the infection after returning from Delhi, died on Tuesday, taking the toll so far to 22. "The situation is getting grave and along with this there are people who have tested positive and are asymptomatic. There are some cases where we have not been able to find the source of the infection", Vijayan said. PTI

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Cases in Delhi up by 3,947 to 66,602 Delhi registered 3,947 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths today, pushing total number of such infections to 66,602 including 24,988 active cases and 2,301 deaths, reports ANI. Over 39,000 persons have recovered so far with 2,711 getting discharged today.

COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to over 2,900 with 85 new infections being recorded on Tuesday, reports PTI.

The AYUSH ministry has said that it is not aware of the facts and claims being made by Patanjali about its coronavirus medicines Coronil and Swasari,which it claims has shown hundred percent results in COVID-19 patients except those on life support. It has asked the company to provide details of composition of medicines and the research study and told it to stop publicising their claims until the issue is duly examined.

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.

As against the global average of 6.04, India has one COVID-19 death per lakh population which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, and credited timely detection of cases, extensive contact tracing and effective clinical management for the low mortality rate.

As India continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 ventilators to government-run COVID-19 hospitals in all states and Union Territories.

One of the servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple here tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing of priests and police personnel ahead of the annual Rath Yatra on Tuesday, a senior official said. The servitor will not be part of any ritual related to the Rath Yatra, he said. Meanwhile, 70 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 from Mumbai’s P-North ward have gone missing.

The government has decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 4.25 lakh after 14,821 new cases were recorded, and the toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new casualties, according to the Union health ministry's figures.

However, the ministry said that the rate of COVID-19 cases per 1,00,000 people in India is "one of the lowest" in the world despite the high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 percent.

For every one 1,00,000 population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated 21 June.

"This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government of India along with the states and UTs took for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Presently, the total cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,699 deaths.

Centre says India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 55.77%

Citing the WHO Situation Report, the Centre said the US has 671.24 cases per 1,00,000 population, while Germany, Spain, Brazil and the UK have 583.88, 526.22, 489.42 and 448.86 cases per 1,00,000 population, respectively.

It said Russia has 400.82 cases per 1,00,000 people, while Italy, Canada, Iran and Turkey have 393.52, 268.98, 242.82 and 223.53, respectively.

In its update issued at 8 am on Monday, the ministry also said that 9,440 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,37,195, a recovery rate of 55.77 percent.

Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under medical supervision, the statement said.

"The difference between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases continues to widen. Today, the number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808," the ministry added.

The COVID-19 testing infrastructure is "continuously being ramped up" and number of government labs has been increased to 723 and the private labs to 262, adding up to a total of 985, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 69,50,493 samples have been tested up to 21 June, 1,43,267 of them just on Sunday.

SC allows Puri Rath Yatra to be conducted

The Supreme Court has modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, state government and Centre without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on 23 June, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The top court pronounced the order after hearing a batch of intervention applications seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the yatra in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, while disposing of the pleas filed in the matter, noted that the Odisha government can stop the yatra or festivities if they feel it is going out of hand and added that it was aware of the situation and has passed the order accordingly.

While reading the order, the bench said, "Clearly, any spread of COVID-19 due to this will be disastrous since large numbers are involved and it won't be possible to track everyone after they go back home."

After the apex court's order, the Odisha government imposed a "curfew-like" shutdown in the Puri district ahead of yatra "and appealed to citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes when the chariots roll out on the Grand Road on Tuesday," News18 reported.

Lockdown ordered in COVID-19 clusters of Bengaluru due to spike in cases

Concerned over increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more infections.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and senior officials regarding containment strategies and said it can be achieved only if preventive measures are implemented strictly and asked the officials to work in this direction.

"Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more cases, especially, KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Stringent action would be taken against those who violate quarantine norms and FIR would be filed if necessary, it said.

Delhi HC tells AAP govt to increase COVID-19 testing

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to try and increase the COVID-19 testing methodology — Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) — in view of rise in coronavirus cases in the National Capital.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad noted that present per day RAT numbers were "abysmal" as they were not even reaching 50 percent of the target of 22,000 tests per day set by the Delhi government.

"See if you can expand the Rapid Antigen Testing numbers. Looking at the rate the (COVID-19) numbers are going up, the sooner you do, the better," the bench said.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for the health department, said the RAT methodology was started on 18 June and was in its trial phase.

He said the testing methodology was presently confined to hot spots and containment zones and asked the court to wait for a week after which the RAT numbers would go up.

During the hearing via video conferencing, the high court also suggested that the RAT methodology be permitted in the designated COVID-19 hospitals as well so that testing numbers can be ramped up.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government will give pulse oximeters to COVID-19 patients in home isolation so that they can monitor oxygen levels.

“The biggest issue we have seen is oxygen levels falling suddenly. Some patients require oxygen immediately. Those under home isolation will be given oximeters to monitor their levels… We will also give them a number they can call if the levels dip. A team will reach your house with a concentrator. The patient can be stabilised while being shifted to the hospital. This will be present in each district. Once a person is cured, this can be returned to the government,” he said.

Goa records first COVID-19 death, Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown in Madurai

Goa on Monday recorded the first death due to coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. The victim was reportedly an 85-year-old man from Morlem.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said that a "complete" lockdown will be imposed from 23 June to 30 June in "jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai east, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram."

The state reported 2,710 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 62,087 and death toll to 794 on Monday.

As many as 3,721 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,796 in the state. This includes 67,706 recoveries, 6,283 deaths and 61,793 active cases.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 138 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking total number of cases to 3,310 out of which 1,540 cases are active. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 21, said the state health department.

WHO says highest single-day jump in global tally of cases reported on Sunday

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 1,83,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in from India.

Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Overall in the pandemic, WHO reported 87,08,008 cases with 4,61,715 deaths worldwide. More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.

With inputs from agencies

