Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor joins initiative to raise funds to provide N95 masks for Mumbai Police personnel

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday urged people to join the initiative of helping Mumbai Police by donating for masks for them.

The Delhi 6 actor took to social media to share a video that urged people to donate for the cops.

"Hi guys! a team of people have come up with an excellent initiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks (n-95) at the best available price," she tweeted along with the poster.

"By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute," her tweet further read.

Kapoor is one of the many celebrities who have been spreading awareness about coronavirus and urging people to help frontline workers.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2020 12:37:00 IST

