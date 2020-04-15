Coronavirus Outbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana says 'the kind of films we make post lockdown will be very different'

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest Bollywood celebrity to open up to film critic Rajeev Masand about his life post-lockdown in a recent online interview.

Khurrana began the interview by confessing he had "completely let go" of his appearance owing to the coronavirus scare, which has restricted people to their homes. He quipped it was the first time he was sitting for an interview without hair and make-up, adding his filmmaker-wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana likened his appearance to the professor's in Netflix's Money Heist.

The Andhadhun actor was also candid about the kind of business Bollywood would do after the lockdown is lifted. He said he was of the opinion that the film industry would take a hard hit (as all productions are at a complete standstill). He reasoned audiences would now think twice before booking tickets for films in theatres.

He added daily functions should not revert to 'normal' until the nation is completely free of the virus.

On being asked whether he thought there would be fresh, wacky scripts coming his way post this crisis, the actor agreed he felt the entire narrative process would undergo a shift. “I am sure the kind of films we will make will be different from the kind of films we have seen earlier. How to make it topical is the real challenge. I want to go back to sets, have some reading sessions, jam with directors, go out on locations. I am missing that madness.”

Ayushmann even shared with audiences his current list of shows and series on digital platforms, and said the family is currently watching Money Heist. The actor also mentioned watching The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and Bombshell.

Speaking about his family, Ayushmann said he and Tahira were initially taken aback by their children's 'online classes' but soon caught up with the norm.

Lastly, he ended the interview by saying at times, it would become difficult for him to maintain his sanity, and as a result, he indulged in his family's habit of Buddhist chanting.

