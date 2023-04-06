Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, major political opponents, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are trying to give their 100% and further are leaving no stones unturned to campaign for their leaders. At such a time, both parties have also received support from people from different walks of life, including the film industry. Recently, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa also extended his support to the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which clearly caught the attention of the opposition Congress. In reaction to the actor announcing his support for the saffron party, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at CM Bommai stating that his party is now relying on film stars to draw the crowd as no one turns up to listen to them.

However, the BJP also took a step further and launched a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over him receiving roses from Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP-Congress take jibe over film stars

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Congress MP without mentioning the name of Kiccha Sudeepa wrote, “A Film Star is free to choose whom to support, sometimes by IT-ED or otherwise. Bankruptcy of BJP in #Karnataka is clear. As no one turns up to listen to CM Bommai & BJP leaders, they now rely upon Film Stars to draw crowd. People, not Film Stars, will decide fate of Karnataka.”

To this, BJP’s Annamalai shared a photo from Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra where he can be seen accepting roses from the Bollywood actress who also took part in the Yatra back in December 2022.

It was during the Congress party’s Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra when Bhasker joined hands with Rahul Gandhi at Ujjain. She also posted a video from the rally where she can be seen giving roses to him.

Meanwhile, launching a counterattack over this, Annamalai wrote, “Randeep Singh Surjewala, Your Dear Leader was going around accepting roses from an actress who is known to support anti-India forces. Now you are rattled because nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing the BJP!”

Kiccha Sudeepa to join BJP?

For the unversed, amid speculations of him joining the saffron party, the Kannada actor on Wednesday spoke to the media and announced that he won’t join any party and would just campaign for the BJP. He also expressed his support for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “mama.”

