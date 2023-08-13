A new biochemical weapon, a high-tech laboratory, a nasty plan to destroy India, and one man to stop all of this. No, I’m not taking about Qayamat- City Under Threat, or The Hero- Love Story of A Spy. It’s about Vipul Shah’s new show called Commando OTT, which means this commando is just as over the top as the other films in the franchise. The whole existence and expansion of this franchise is to showcase the action and agility of its leading man, and this one is no different, but for how long?

Amit Sial is the antagonist of the story who has clearly seen better days in better outings, and newcomer Prem Pariijaa is the new commando in town as Vidyut Jammwal was either too expensive or exhausted. But not taking away any credit from him, the newbie does boast off an impressive body and some kickass action. And so does Adah Sharma. But her character has no depth or dazzle for us to root for her when she breaks balls and bones. The one common thread that connects everything in this series is its dependence on brawn more than brain. Who needs to dissect and discuss issues like safety, security of the nation when all it takes is one man to take off his shirt and annihilate the villains?

The only good thing to come out of the Commando series, especially part 3 and this one, is the swiftness with which the action is filmed, it’s raw, real, and partly rousing. Good thing in this era of tacky visual effects and green screen, the makers rely on actual locales and bona fide action. But here’s the problem, the series has been marketed with slight incorrectness. It claims to be a Superhit franchise whereas not a single film achieved that status. And this one is on OTT. Wait, everything on OTT is a success, sorry.

Commando OTT is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar