Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando OTT series has been praised by the audience with never seen before action with the new Commando Prem Parija. As the series has just been released, in no time it started to garner a lot of love and good reviews from all across. Now to offer his gratitude to God for the humongous success of Commando OTT, the lead Prem Parija has visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa.

He further jotted down the caption -“Commando release hela pare Jagannath Maha prabhunku dhanyabaad dabaku mu asichi.”

The success of the Commando web series is continuously on the surge with every coming day and the audience is loving the way Vipul Amrutlal Shah redefined the statement of entertainment with the Commando web series, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, by launching the promising and talented newcomer, Prem Parija, into the spotlight in Commando OTT. Prem Parija visited the Jagannath Temple in Orissa to offer prayers for the tremendous success of the series to God.

The actor certainly took to his social media and posted some pictures from the Jagannath Temple.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the commando web series is now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.