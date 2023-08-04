Adah Sharma and debutant Prem Parrijaa are gearing up for Commando but this time, it’s made as a series that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 11. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the duo spoke about the challenges of doing action under some overwhelming circumstances, and Sharma also opened up on the success of The Kerala Story and speaking on the violence in Manipur.

She first speaks on her recent success and says, “My life has always been lovely, I live at a nice place and live with nice people. I hope I can continue being a better person. This was magical since it had never happened with anyone before; a female-centric film doing so well. I feel really lovely and blessed.”

Prem on the response to the teaser

People from the industry and outside are liking the action and they are saying it’s looking fast and raw. I’m lucky to make my debut with this, I’m not from the industry, I have no connections at all. This was complete audition work with luck shining on me.

Adah on the action

The action is different and that’s how things should be. Even if it’s a franchise, the action should be more creative and unique. All the action enthusiasts will be very excited. We had International opponents and when you have opponents that are so strong, you have to work doubly hard to look like we are matching them. I enjoyed training in action.

On 1920 and completing 15 years in Bollywood

I would say it has been 103 years because 1920 feels like it was 100 years back, I’m the oldest human to be a part of the industry, I don’t know, maybe. 1920 was fun, it was my first film. After this, nobody doubted my acting abilities, that film just put that confidence. I would love to do more horror, maybe an announcement coming up soon, I’m little superstitious so let it get announced.

Prem on the awareness and preparation of an actor today

They are a lot more aware today, yes, but nothing prepares you for this man, it’s a different monster. It’s a dream-like world, I had this dream when I was 11 years old and sitting in a modest household in Odisha. This is very aspirational. Nothing can prepare you for the amount of work you have to put in; because we are outsiders, we have to be prepared with everything at all time. I was lucky I was this much prepared, apart from that, even though the film industry does look like a glamourous place but the work that actors put in, 300 people put in, nothing can prepare you for that. It’s fun but it’s also tough.

Adah on tweeting about the Manipur violence

I don’t know any other way. My parents have always taught me to be honest, there’s no other way. It’s very difficult. It’s easier to speak the truth and be yourself, that’s the easiest way.

On her humorous tweets

We sometimes take ourselves way too seriously as if the whole world revolves around us. We are so important and everyone is looking at us, it’s not that. My work is life and death to me but I don’t take myself seriously. I’m blessed to be a part of a successful film like The Kerala Story. Just two months after that film, I get to play a completely different character in Commando, so we are so lucky.