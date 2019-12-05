You are here:

Commando 3, Vidyut Jammwal and Gulshan Devaiah's action film, earns Rs 27.19 cr in six days

FP Staff

Dec 05, 2019 14:08:43 IST

The third instalment of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando franchise faced a decline on the sixth day of its release. The film, which earned Rs 3.02 crore on Tuesday, could only rake in Rs 2.42 crore on Wednesday. The current domestic box office collection of Commando 3 stands at Rs 27.19 crore.

According to trade analysts, the film will now face competition from new releases like Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday-starrer comedy Pati, Patni aur Woh and Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat.

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Commando 3. Image from YouTube

Commando 3 has emerged as the best performing film in the franchise. Bollywood Hungama previously reported the first Commando film, which marked Jammwal's solo lead film, grossed Rs 11.18 crore in its opening weekend, while its sequel earned Rs 15.74 crore.

The publication also reports this action film is Jammwal's biggest solo grosser. His last film Junglee did not receive patronage from audience but gained viewership on satellite and digital platforms. This also led to the rights of Commando 3 being sold to these mediums for a price of Rs 20 crore.

Here are the latest box office figures

Commando 3 narrates the story of a vigilante Karanveer Singh Dogra (Jammwal), who goes goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India. Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Angira Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Adah Sharma) to save the nation, and knock down Gulshan Devaiah's evil plans. The film is helmed by Aditya Datt.

Following the success of Commando 3, Devaiah told News18 how he was overwhelmed by the response the film had got. He added that he does not plan to play negative characters anymore. "To an extent, I’ve taken retirement from playing villains. I’m planning to try something new now let’s see whether people would like it. I have tried experimenting before also. I have tried to do different in films like Hunterr and people did actually quite like it so I’m going into a new direction now."

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 14:08:43 IST

