Commando 3 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah's action film makes Rs 24.77 cr in five days

Vidyut Jammwal's new film, the third instalment in his Commando franchise, has witnessed a steady performance at the domestic box office so far. On Day 5, the action entertainer grossed Rs 3.02 crore, taking its collection to Rs 22.77 crore.

According to trade analysts, as Commando 3 has not experienced competition from new releases like Hotel Mumbai and Knives Out as well as holdover films. It has been generating revenue even on weekdays.

Commando 3 has emerged as the best performing film in the franchise. Bollywood Hungama previously reported the first Commando film, which marked Jammwal's debut, grossed Rs 11.18 crore in its opening weekend, while its sequel earned Rs 15.74 crore.

The publication also notes Jammwal's film has got equal distribution across single screen cinemas and multiplexes, thus attracting audiences from all walks of life.

Here are the latest box office figures of Commando 3

#Commando3 continues to trend well on weekdays... Lack of opposition - new as well as holdover titles - is proving advantageous... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

Commando 3 narrates the story of a vigilante Karanveer Singh Dogra (Jammwal), who goes goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India. Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Angira Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Adah Sharma) to save the nation, and knock down Gulshan Devaiah's evil plans. The film is helmed by Aditya Datt.

Speaking about his career in Bollywood so far, and working in the Commando franchise, Jammwal told Mid-Day, "People told me that models cannot act, and an actor from a non-filmy background will only survive if he delivers a Rs 100 crore hit. I have proved them wrong. When I did the first movie, I didn't think that we'd come out with another. Now, I feel that this franchise will not stop."

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 13:40:16 IST