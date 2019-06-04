You are here:

Commando 3, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah, to now release on 6 September

New Delhi: Fans of Vidyut Jammwal will have to wait for a while to catch the actor back in action as the release date of his film Commando 3 has been preponed.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on 20 September, will now hit the screens on 6 September.

The film directed by Aditya Datt will also star Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on announced the new release date of the film.

The film will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Reliance Entertainment presentation.

New release date... Vidyut Jammwal... #Commando3, directed by Aditya Datt, will now release on 6 Sept 2019... Costars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah... Vipul Amrutlal Shah production... Reliance Entertainment presentation. pic.twitter.com/lp5tVx2jQP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2019

The story of Commando 3 sequel revolved around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogran essayed by Vidyut, an International spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bankok.

The power pact action sequel of the film was directed Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Meanwhile, Vidyut was last seen in Junglee which was helmed by The Mask and The Scorpion King fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between human and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants in an interesting manner.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 10:32:08 IST

