Vidyut Jammwal begins prep for Commando 3; first schedule of action entertainer to be shot in London

Vidyut Jammwal has begun prep for Commando 3, the third installment of the quintessential Bollywood action series Commando. The film will be directed by Aditya Datt, who recently helmed the web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. While the first two films failed to leave a mark at the box office, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has given a go-ahead on the third film.

The shoot of Commando 3 will be kicked off in London next week, according to a report in DNA. Jammwal will reprise his role of a gifted hero who specialises in kicks, jumping off buildings and always escaping unhurt. Talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut has earlier said, "When we did Commando 2, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective. So whatever, we will do... has to raise the bar in action for sure."

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out last year. Jammwal was last in Ajay Devgn's 2017 blockbuster Baadshaho, in which he played the villain.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 14:53 PM