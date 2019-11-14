You are here:

Commando 3 song Akhiyaan Milavanga sees Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma fall in love against picturesque locations

After releasing a power-packed rap song from their film, the makers of Commando 3 have shared a romantic track, featuring the leads Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma.

Titled as 'Akhiyaan Milavanga', Arijit Singh and Sruthy Sasidharan lend their voice to the track. Sahil Sultanpuri has penned the lyrics, and Mannan Shaah has composed the track.

While the first track of the film, 'Tera Baap Aaya', sees Vidyut donning a rapper avatar, and challenge criminals, 'Akhiyaan Milavanga' features him in a completely different avatar.

Dressed in impeccable casuals, the song sees Vidyut serenade Adah with this soothing track. Shot at a beautiful foreign locale, the song also shares a glimpse of the chemistry between their characters.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The Commando 3 trailer revealed Devaiah as the antagonist of the upcoming action entertainer. Jammwal's Karan Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Sharama) to save the nation, and knock down Devaiah's evil plans. The clip reveals Jammwal use his exceptional martial arts skills to beat up villains double his size, indulge in high-speed car chases, and spew out huge dose of patriot dialogues.

The Commando franchise was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment & Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The film is scheduled to release on 29 November.

