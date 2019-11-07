Commando 3 song Tera Baap Aaya sees Vidyut Jammwal impose a word of caution to his enemies in this rap track

Vidyut Jammwal has shared the first song from his upcoming action entertainer, Commando 3. Titled as 'Tera Baap Aaya', the song is a rap track which features Jammwal's vigilante action hero sending out warnings to criminals.

Farhad Bhiwandiwala lends his voice to the track, while Vikram Montrose has composed the music. The duo has also collaborated on the lyrics for the rap track.

The songs opens to Jammwal and his team prepping and collecting ammunition for their next mission. While the track displays a few visuals from the film such as car chase sequences, explosions and fights, it also features a suave Jammwal draping a rapper's jacket and humming the track.

Check out the song here

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Talking about the preparation for the film, Jammwal spoke to Hindustan Times, "The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn't particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu, for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up."

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

Commando 3 is scheduled to release on 29 November.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 14:54:57 IST