Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal acquitted by Mumbai court in 2007 assault case

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on 17 June acquitted Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and his friend in a 2007 assault case.

Metropolitan magistrate Pragati Yerlekar acquitted Jammwal and his friend Rishant Goswami of all the charges levelled against them. Details of the order are awaited.

"The action hero is now totally free. The action hero only does 'action' in the movies is all I'd like to say," he told Asian News International reacting to the verdict.

Jammwal and his friend were accused of hitting one Rahul Suri, a resident of Juhu area, with a bottle at a five-star hotel in suburban Santacruz in August 2007.

During the course of trial, the court examined two witnesses, the police officer who recorded the First Information Report (FIR) another person.

Jammwal's lawyer Aniket Nikam had argued before the court that the actor and his friend were innocent.

"They were never involved in the alleged incident. There was no satisfactory evidence to point out before the court the culpability of my clients," Nikam told Press Trust of India on Monday.

Jammwal has acted in films like Commando, Force, Baadshaho and Junglee.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:17:32 IST