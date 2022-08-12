While Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the British band sent out a message of peace and harmony as they invited Ukrainian rockstar Svyatoslav Vakarchuk from the band Okean Elzy.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left the Eastern European country devastated. As the war enters its 170th day, Ukraine continues to garner support from celebrities and artists around the world. Most recently, the British band Coldplay was joined by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, lead vocalist of Okean Elzy, a popular rock band from Ukraine. At their latest concert of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in the Belgian capital of Brussels, Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin was joined by Vakarchuk on stage. On Tuesday, the duo performed Okean Elzy’s song Obiymy (Embrace), which has become an anti-war anthem for Ukrainians.

Footage from the event shows Martin wearing the Ukrainian flag as he invited Vakarchuk on stage. Before starting the song, Vakarchuk, also known as Slava, expressed his gratitude to Coldplay for inviting him. A video shared by Vakarchuk on Twitter shows him saying, “These are hard times for my country. We are at war. I want you to know that we are fighting not only for Ukraine. We are fighting for world peace, freedom, and democracy,” he said. The crowd burst into applause and Vakarchuk added, “We will win this war together and afterwards we will build a new, free, and peaceful world.”

Martin and Vakarchuk then sang the anti-war anthem.

The video was also shared on Twitter by an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko. He shared the video on Twitter along with the caption, “British and Ukrainian rock stars Coldplay and Sviatoslav Vakarchuk singing a Ukrainian song together, Obiymy (Embrace). There will come a day when the war will end, - goes the song. Grateful for your support!”

British and Ukrainian rock stars @coldplay and @s_vakarchuk singing a Ukrainian song together - Obiymy (Embrace). There will come a day

When the war will end, - goes the song. Grateful for support! pic.twitter.com/LEHlePYWd6 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 10, 2022

Fellow Ukrainians and other viewers have also reacted to this heartwarming gesture. A Ukrainian user wrote on Twitter, “I always want to cry when I hear this song. I have many unhealed wounds.”

I always want to cry when I hear this song. 😞 I have many unhealed wounds…

Дякую, Sviatoslav for this song! 🇺🇦 «Обійми мене, обійми мене, обійми» #Ukraine #RussiaIsATerroristState https://t.co/h085oN30cS — Soledad (@Soledad2425) August 11, 2022



Another Ukrainian commented, “It is absolutely surreal to see Coldplay playing one of our Ukrainian cult songs of Okean Elzy and their frontman and our nation's cult rock singer Slava Vakarchuk is singing his song together with Coldplay.”

It is absolutely surreal to see Coldplay playing one of our Ukrainian cult songs of @okeanelzy and their frontman and our nation's cult rock singer Slava Vakarchuk is singing his song together with @coldplay 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/FrZHedpdjS — Alexa (@oleksa_alexa) August 11, 2022



It should be noted that Vakarchuk also joined the Ukrainian military after the Russian invasion in February. He is now on a Help for Ukraine world tour with his band which aims to collect funds for the country’s war effort.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.