The Desi Girl of Bollywood and global icon, Priyanka Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of Citadel, shared her thoughts after Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo praised the actress for her high-octane action sequences and breathtaking stunts in the web show.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic like she’s the female Tom Cruise, you know, it’s like she is so engaged physically,” Joe said in an interview with ET Canada.

.@priyankachopra wants YOU to join the Citadel spyverse

think you have what it takes to be a Citadel spy? head to the link in our bio!#CitadelOnPrime, Apr 28

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam pic.twitter.com/YeL8Apwog2 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 12, 2023

Reacting to Russo’s statement the actress told Access Hollywood on the carpet of Citadel‘s premiere in London, “I don’t know man, it’s part of your job. I’m cast for a reason and I want to be able to have my director or filmmakers be as excited as Joe is. You want to go in and you want to deliver. It was a lot of work, took a lot of discipline and training, but we did it.”

Showering praises on PeeCee, Joe had said, “There is this stunt in the show where her character is in a restaurant fight and gets thrown from table to table by an actor and by one of the villains. And she was like, ‘I’m doing this.’ And I watched it. And I thought, ‘Oh, man, are we going to have to shut down?’”

The mega-budget web series will be released on Prime Video on April 28, starting with two episodes. The show also features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and others in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.