Ranveer Singh and Cirkus team all dressed up in red as they gear up to unveil the trailer

Ever since the makers and the cast of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus dropped the teaser of their multi-starrer movie, fans can’t truly keep calm. After announcing earlier that the trailer of the film will be unveiled today, the stars of the movie have honestly kept the movie buffs hooked to their social media timelines. Therefore, dousing the desperation of their loving fans, the lead cast has given an inside scoop about their desperately awaited trailer. Taking to his official Instagram account, Rohit’s lead hero Ranveer dropped a group picture with his entire star cast and asked fans to stay tuned till 1:30 PM when makers will unveil the trailer of their much-awaited film Cirkus. Honestly, the group picture, which screams red, is probably symbolising Christmas, as this is when the movie will hit theatres.

While sharing the joyous picture, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Trailer out at 1:30 PM! Cirkus this Christmas.” The picture shows Cirkus’ lead actors Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Pooja Hegde posing with their director Rohit. The entire supporting cast, which includes Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, can also be seen in the photo. All of them can be seen twinning in all-red ensembles. While the leading ladies of the movie Jacquline and Pooja can be seen donning beautiful red saree, Ranveer is sporting an all-red suit.

On the other hand, Jacqueline took to her official Instagram account to drop a fun video of the entire star cast dancing to legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s iconic track Eena Meena Deeka from the 1957 film Aasha. It seems the group picture shared by Ranveer was clicked before or after this video was recorded, as all of them in the video can be seen donning the same sartorial picks as in the group picture. While sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote in the caption, “Trailer out at 1:30 pm today!! Madness has begun!!”

Taking you back to the 60s, Rohit’s Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s celebrated play The Comedy of Errors, which had earlier been roughly adapted in the movies like 1963’s Bengali film Bhranti Bilas, 1968’s Do Dooni Chaar and 1982 film Angoor. The movie, which will hit the theatres on 23 December this year, is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Pen India Limited, and Zee Studios. Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein the actor will be sharing the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

