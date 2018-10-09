CINTAA to send show-cause notice to Alok Nath following sexual harassment allegations

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and rape levelled by filmmaker and writer Vinta Nanda on actor Alok Nath, the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has decided to send him a show-cause notice.

Actor Sushant Singh, general secretary of CINTAA, had responded to Nanda's allegations through Twitter urging her to file a complaint against Nath and added that the group extended their full support.

Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we’ve to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support. — sushant singh (@sushant_says) October 8, 2018

The allegations against Nath have been corroborated by Navneet Nishan, who also alleged that Nath had harassed her for a period of four years.

On 8 October, Nanda posted on Facebook the account of her alleged sexual assault by the 'sanskaari' father of Indian television, that happened almost two decades ago. "The reason why I wrote my story (on Facebook) was because I felt that moment of "now or never". This moment never came to me in the '90s. Because there was no such (#MeToo) movement, or gender discourse being talked about. If something happened to you, you kept quiet, that was the kind of accepted environment at the time," Nanda told Firstpost.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 14:48 PM