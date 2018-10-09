You are here:

CINTAA to send show-cause notice to Alok Nath following sexual harassment allegations

FP Staff

Oct,09 2018 14:48:15 IST

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and rape levelled by filmmaker and writer Vinta Nanda on actor Alok Nath, the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has decided to send him a show-cause notice.

Actor Sushant Singh, general secretary of CINTAA, had responded to Nanda's allegations through Twitter urging her to file a complaint against Nath and added that the group extended their full support.

The allegations against Nath have been corroborated by Navneet Nishan, who also alleged that Nath had harassed her for a period of four years.

On 8 October, Nanda posted on Facebook the account of her alleged sexual assault by the 'sanskaari' father of Indian television, that happened almost two decades ago. "The reason why I wrote my story (on Facebook) was because I felt that moment of "now or never". This moment never came to me in the '90s. Because there was no such (#MeToo) movement, or gender discourse being talked about. If something happened to you, you kept quiet, that was the kind of accepted environment at the time," Nanda told Firstpost.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

