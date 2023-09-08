Jawan: Kangana Ranaut bows down to Shah Rukh, calls him ‘cinema God that India needs’
Work-wise, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, a political drama where she will portray former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
As Jawan fever gripped the nation with the film’s release on Thursday, everyone from fans, critics to celebrities praised the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer action-thriller. One such praise was heaped by actress Kangana Ranaut who congratulated the Pathaan star through Instagram Stories. The Manikarnika actor shared Jawan’s poster and wrote a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh wherein she described King Khan’s journey to becoming ‘the quintessential Indian mass superhero at the age of 60 (almost) as nothing short of superheroic even in real life.’
Kangana Ranaut further said, “SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smile face emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”
The Queen star also pointed out how people mocked SRK’s choices earlier. However, she described ‘his struggle as a master class for all those artists who enjoy long careers but must reinvent and re-establish.’
The actress added the hashtag jawan and wrote, “Congratulations to the whole team.”
Check out the Instagram story:
About Jawan
Talking about the review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows exactly how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.”
Work Front
Work-wise, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, a political drama where she will portray former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she will appear in Tejas as an Air Force pilot. Not just this, she also has the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.
also read
How the G20 summit can affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan screening in Delhi | Explained
G20 summit can spoil Delhiites Jawan plans and can affect the box office collection too.
SRK’s Jawan & Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success spell the return of the 90s heroes | No more #BoycottBollywood
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 ssuccess & Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan releasing this week, the 90s heroes are back with a bang!
Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).