As Jawan fever gripped the nation with the film’s release on Thursday, everyone from fans, critics to celebrities praised the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer action-thriller. One such praise was heaped by actress Kangana Ranaut who congratulated the Pathaan star through Instagram Stories. The Manikarnika actor shared Jawan’s poster and wrote a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh wherein she described King Khan’s journey to becoming ‘the quintessential Indian mass superhero at the age of 60 (almost) as nothing short of superheroic even in real life.’

Kangana Ranaut further said, “SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smile face emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”

The Queen star also pointed out how people mocked SRK’s choices earlier. However, she described ‘his struggle as a master class for all those artists who enjoy long careers but must reinvent and re-establish.’

The actress added the hashtag jawan and wrote, “Congratulations to the whole team.”

Check out the Instagram story:

About Jawan

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows exactly how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.”

Work Front

Work-wise, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, a political drama where she will portray former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she will appear in Tejas as an Air Force pilot. Not just this, she also has the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.