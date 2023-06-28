Kangana Ranaut has been working as an actor for the last 17 years. In the initial years of her career, with choices like Gangster, Fashion, Woh Lamhe, Life In A Metro, she mastered the art of playing emotionally fragile and broken characters that were driven by despair and doom. Between 2009 and 2014, barring the super successes of Tanu Weds Manu, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Krrish 3, and the mildly successful Raaz- The Mystery Continues, a majority of her outings tanked. Titles like Vaada Raha, Double Dhamaal, Rascals, Tezz, Rajjo were wiped out as quickly as they came out.

It was 2014, when Vikas Bahl made Queen and put the actor back to the pedestal and made her an overnight star. And a year later, Tanu Weds Manu Returns came out and became an instant blockbuster. The narrative around Ranaut at that time was that she would now be unstoppable and unshakable. Destiny had other plans as a majority of her films like Simran, Dhaakad, Judgementall Hai Kya, Thalaivii bombed. Only Manikarnika did fairly well which she co-directed with Krrish. She now gears up as a director for her next Emergency, where she plays Indira Gandhi.

This is arguably one of her most ambitious films as an actor and a filmmaker. She has also been credited as a co-producer and for the story. We have seen movies against this controversial backdrop, more recently Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar; we also saw Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom. But Ranaut’s film should dig deeper, it should expose the idea behind declaring nationwide emergency and its aftermath on India. I also hope the narrative of the film isn’t hijacked by the actress’ pretense and patting her own back. There seems to be a vast difference between the Kangana she can be and the Kangana she is. We need her movies to fire, not her words in interviews, and definitely not tweets.

