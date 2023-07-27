In the trailer of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the moment Ranveer Singh enters Alia Bhatt’s house, he sees a portrait on the wall and breaks down howling ‘Dadaji’ that later turns out to be Rabindranath Tagore. In an interview with News18, the actor that essays the role of Bhatt’s mother Churni Ganguly spoke about it and said, “There are certain events that have gradually crept into the Bengali system but if you want to project a family as quintessentially Bengali, you need to include these things. I think that things like Ranveer’s character addressing Rabindranath Tagore as dadaji worked well for us. Portraits of Tagore are something you see in many Bengali houses.”

She added, “When you’ve to project a Bengali family, you need to refer to certain stereotypes. These aren’t even stereotypes. According to me, it’s all essentially ‘very Bengali’. We still don’t wear lehengas at our weddings; we’ve still stuck to our sarees.”

On working with Karan Johar

I suggested some changes in the dialogues and he incorporated them and was very open to suggestions. When we were on the floor, he enacted scenes for us. I told him that he should have become an actor because he acts so well. He was always eager to perform. That was a running joke on the set. It was a very good experience and we enjoyed the shoot.

Alia Bhatt says, ‘Ranbir yet to see Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Ranveer reveals, ‘Deepika keeps singing the songs’

Alia spoke first and revealed, “Karan, Pritam Da and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album. So when the songs were being made from scratch, since then I’ve been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da’s disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he’s really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound.”

Ranveer on Deepika’s reaction

She keeps singing the songs around the house and yeah, I can’t wait for her to see it and know what she thinks and feels about it. The now trending dance number, What Jhumka, is crooned by none other than Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Did you know Deepika is an amazing singer? She just doesn’t ever sing. But only I get to hear it.