At a recent promotional event of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt spoke about the reactions of their respective spouses Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia spoke first and revealed, “Karan, Pritam Da and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album. So when the songs were being made from scratch, since then I’ve been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da’s disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he’s really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound.”

She added, “So when he heard Turn Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he gave his opinion there only, that ‘this is good, this will really work’. So he’s actually, when I’m working on a film, I kind of, with my enthusiasm, take him through the journey along with me even if he has other things to do. I kind of drag him into it. He hasn’t seen the film yet. He’s going to see it next week.”

Ranveer on Deepika’s reaction

She keeps singing the songs around the house and yeah, I can’t wait for her to see it and know what she thinks and feels about it. The now trending dance number, What Jhumka, is crooned by none other than Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Did you know Deepika is an amazing singer? She just doesn’t ever sing. But only I get to hear it.

This is the filmmaker’s 25th year in films. It has been a long journey at the movies, with Koffee With Karan in between, and bidding adieu to the letter K, at least on celluloid.

By uniting Dharmendra with Shabana Azmi and Azmi with Jaya Bachchan for the first time, the filmmaker has struck nothing less than a masterstroke. The posters are all vibrant and vivacious, and the leading man’s boisterousness takes half of the care.