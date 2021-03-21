Christopher Nolan's Tenet to release on US platform HBO Max on 1 May

Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was first released in US theatres in August last year.

Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet will release on HBO Max on 1 May, the streamer announced yesterday.

Here is the announcement

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

Tenet was first released in US theatres in August last year, several months before Warner Bros revealed plans to simultaneously premiere its 2021 slate in theatres and on HBO Max. Among the films that are set to be available both theatrically and on HBO Max are big-budget tentpoles such as Denis Villeneuve's Dune, The Suicide Squad, the monster movie Godzilla vs Kong, and Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix 4, notes Variety.

However, this decision led Nolan to say that the studio's decision is motivated by its quest to save the "fledgling streaming service."

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nolan said he is in "disbelief" over the studio's decision.

"Oh, I mean, disbelief. Especially the way in which they did. There's such controversy around it because they didn't tell anyone. In 2021, they've got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they've got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.

Tenet, one of the biggest pandemic releases, earned $58 million in the US and over $363 million worldwide. Variety writes that it was most recently screened in New York City cinemas that reopened on 5 March.

The film stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and Clémence Poésy.