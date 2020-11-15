Sylvester Stallone joins the cast of The Suicide Squad, confirms director James Gunn

Sylvester Stallone joins Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, among others for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed.

The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016's Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer.

Gunn, known for the Guardians of the Galaxy films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal Stallone's casting.

According to Deadline, there is some speculation that Stallone will be the voice of King Shark. Stallone also confirmed his participation on Instagram

The film will see Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

The Suicide Squad also marks Gunn's reunion with his Guardian of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn.

The original film was met with poor reviews but managed to become a global box office hit.

The Suicide Squad is slated to be released in theatres on 6 August, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)