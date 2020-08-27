Christopher Nolan's Tenet advance booking sales better than Dunkirk, Interstellar, states trade report

Analytics firm Movio says that the presale rate for Tenet tickets has been higher than Nolan’s previous hits - Dunkirk and Interstellar, in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Christopher Nolan is back with another mind-bending, visually spectacular movie and if advance booking trends are to say anything, Tenet is looking forward to impressive business.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, moviegoer data analytics firm Movio says that the presale rate for Tenet tickets has been higher than Nolan’s previous hits - Dunkirk and Interstellar, in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Warner Bros is set to release Tenet in an unprecedented fashion, opening it internationally first, with the US release in select cities to follow over Labour Day weekend. Hence, Movio formulated the data at different times correlating to its release.

For Australia and the UK, the ticket sales were measured two days before the espionage thriller’s opening, and seven days before its early access preview set to take place on 31 August for the US.

In the States, there have been more single ticket purchases for Tenet (55 percent) in comparison with Dunkirk (20 percent) and Interstellar (47 percent).

Although pre-sale figures do not necessarily ensure great box office business, Nolan’s latest offering has another drawback to consider. Most of the highest profiting cinema hall markets stay shut in the US. As Deadline points out, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco theatres are closed. Seattle, Miami, Portland, and Philadelphia will also miss out on Tenet screening on the big screen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The $200 million thriller released in the international markets on 26 August and is set to release in theatres in the US on 3 September, aiming for the US Labor Day holiday weekend. Earlier, the movie has gone through several postponements for the number of COVID cases kept increasing and cinema halls had to remain shut.

Warner Bros. did not try to push Tenet for an OTT release unlike another big release Mulan.