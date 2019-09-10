Christian Bale says Robert Pattinson is a 'good choice' to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming films

Christian Bale was asked to comment on Robert Pattinson's casting as Batman in Matt Reeves' standalone film. Bale was at the premiere of his drama Ford v Ferrari with Matt Damon at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019.

"Oh, good. Good choice, he’s interesting. I’m sure he’ll come up with something interesting," Bale told Variety. Damon also praised Pattinson's performance in Safdie brothers's Good Time. When asked if he had any advice for Pattinson, Bale said, “Oh, same as for Ben [Affleck]. Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself."

Watch Bale talk about Pattinson here.

It was recently announced that the Twilight star would be taking over as the Caped Crusader after Affleck stepped down. After the news broke, the internet was divided, but the actor told Variety that he wasn’t fazed by the doubters and haters.

His former Twilight co-actor Kristen Stewart had also said that Pattinson 'the only guy who could play' Batman. Stewart also agreed that he has the "perfect cheekbones" to play the crime-fighting, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne.

Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise, is set to direct the trilogy of Batman films starring Pattinson. It is expected to hit cinemas sometime in 2021.

Pattinson is also a part of The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe, which premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Co-written by Robert Eggers and his brother, Max, the nautical horror-fantasy film was shot on black-and-white 35mm film. The Lighthouse will get a limited release in Los Angeles and New York theatres on 18 October.

