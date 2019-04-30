Chris Hemsworth says he's 'honoured' to share his Hollywood Walk of Fame moment with Avengers co-stars

Emotional over all the love and praise pouring in for his movie Avengers: Endgame and on receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Christ Hemsworth shared a childhood memory and gave his Avengers co-actors a shout out in a heartfelt Instagram post. The actor has played the hammer wielding Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In one of the pictures, Hemsworth can be seen posing with his co-actors Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawk-Eye), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America). The other two pictures have him putting his hand impressions and signing the wet concrete.

Endgame, which released to much fanfare on 26 April has emerged as the highest opener of any Hollywood film in India by minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The first-day box office collection of Rs 53 crore beat the records of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

The film marks the end of the Phase 3 of MCU, which comprises of 22 films, including Spider-Man: Far From Home and the recently released Captain Marvel. It is also the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Evans.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 12:35:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.