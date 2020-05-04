Chris Hemsworth says he is keen to star in prequel or sequel to Netflix's thriller Extraction

Chris Hemsworth recently took to social media and expressed his gratitude for the response his recent digital release Extraction has received from viewers. He also said that he would be "stoked to jump back" into either a prequel or sequel of the action-drama.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now. And it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind blowing," said the actor in a video message.

According to Netflix, the film will attract at least 90 million viewers in four weeks of its release, making it the streamer's most-watched feature.

He further added that the film's team including Sam Hargrave and producers Anthony and Joe Russo were also thankful for the reception.

Talking about more films related to Extraction he said, "There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows. But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into."

Watch Hemsworth's video here

Hemsworth essays the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary-for-hire who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudraksh Jaiswal) of a drug lord. The mission turns into a soul-searching race for Tyler as he develops a bond with the child. Extraction was shot extensively in India last year.

The action feature also stars David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, and Priyanshu Painyuli in supporting roles. Netflix premiered the film on 24 April.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 15:36:00 IST