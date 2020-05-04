Netflix claims Chris Hemsworth's Extraction is on its way to become their most watched film

Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a mercenary-for-hire, may become Netflix's most watched original film. The streamer on 2 May announced that the film was watched by almost 90 million households in the first four weeks of release.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli, Extraction follows Tyler, who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudraksh Jaiswal) of a drug lord. The mission turns into a soul-searching race for Tyler as he develops a bond with the child.

(Also read on Firstpost —Extraction movie review: Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film marries Hollywood grandeur with localised aesthetics)

Here is Netflix's announcement

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

The action-drama was shot extensively in India last year. Chris, in an interview, said he had never shot in India before, making the experience more unique.

Extraction brings together the Russo Brothers and Chris, who had collaborated in the last two Avengers movies. The action-drama is based on a script by filmmaker Joe Russo. It also marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who worked as a stunt coordinator on Russo’s Endgame.

Screen Rant notes that this is not the first time the Russo brothers have worked on other projects with Marvel actors. The duo have an upcoming drama titled Cherry, an adaptation of Nico Walker's novel of the same name, with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in the lead. They have also produced Chadwick Boseman-starrer thriller 21 Bridges after his role in Black Panther.

