Watch: Russo Brothers share BTS footage of fight scene between Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda from Extraction

Filmmaker duo Russo Brothers have shared a glimpse of a fight sequence from their upcoming action film, Extraction. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the Netflix original features Avengers Endgame star Chris Hemsworth as the lead and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

In a new clip shared by Russo Brothers, we see Hooda and Hemsworth engaged in an intense knife fight in the middle of the street. A side frame features the BTS footage of Hemsworth training with an action choreographer.

Check out the tweet here

Hemsworth essays the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary-for-hire who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudraksh Jaiswal) of a drug lord. The mission turns into a soul-searching race for Tyler as he develops a bond with the child. The trailer is replete with visuals of the grimy underbelly of Indian and Bangladeshi cities, along with high-octane action.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Hemsworth shared a video message via Netflix India's Twitter account. He said his time while filming the film in India was unforgettable but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to return in order to promote the film in the country.

Extraction was shot extensively in India last year. Hemsworth, in an interview, said he had never shot in India before, making the experience more unique.

“I have such pleasant memories of people and interactions there, and a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. There was real excitement for us shooting there. We had never shot there before. From the crew it felt like there were not many films like this being shot there so there was a unique sort of originality to it,” he added.

The action feature also stars David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, and Priyanshu Painyuli in supporting roles. Extraction is scheduled to premiere on 24 April on Netflix.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 10:43:35 IST