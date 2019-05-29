Chris Hemsworth on MIB co-star Tessa Thompson: It's a gift to have pre-established chemistry

The chemistry that Chris Hemsworth shared with Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson helped the two actors navigate their dynamic in Men In Black: International.

The 35-year-old Australian star said working with Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is always a pleasure and he was impressed with the way she crafted her character of Agent M.

"I think every time you play a new character, you find different personalities. I knew her as Valkyrie. I love that character but that character is vastly different from this one. So to see her in contemporary setting was great.

"She is the lead in Men In Black, so she had a lot more for her to do. And just watching her craft this character and navigate the story was hugely impressive. She is widely talented and I hope to continue work with her," Hemsworth said during a press conference here on Tuesday.

The actor essays the role of Agent M in the upcoming film and he said their working relationship was quite helpful.

"After Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, it is a gift being able to have a pre-established chemistry. It was a massive benefit in what we have been able to do in MIB due to having known each other's for years now.

When asked if they would share a romantic equation on-screen in the movie directed by F Gary Gray, Hemsworth said the film is more about the friendship his Agent H shares with Thompson's character.

"No romance in MIB. It is more about our friendship and what these characters learn from each other, he added.

Sony Picture India is set to release Men In Black:International in the country on 14 June.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 08:48:26 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.