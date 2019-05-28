Chris Hemsworth on Men In Black International: Honoured to take Will Smith's MIB legacy forward

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is excited about his gig as an MIB agent and he says it is an honour for him to take forward the legacy of actor Will Smith.

Smith and Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones are the original stars of the franchise that started with 1997's Men in Black. The two actors portrayed Agent J aka James Darrell Edwards III and Agent K, respectively.

In the series reboot, titled MIB: International and directed by F Gary Gray, Hemsworth stars as Agent H alongside Tessa Thompson's Agent M, a new recruit to the secret organisation that monitors and control the activities of alien species on Earth.

"I love the original MIB franchise. Will Smith did it a couple of times and this was an opportunity to take that legacy forward and make something fun and huge and amplify these elements. The characters are full of cheek and charm. My character Agent H has anti-establishment attitude to him. And it was interesting," Hemsworth said at a fan event here on Monday.

The 35-year-old Australian actor said working on the film was a surreal experience as he got a chance to travel across the US, Morocco, Italy and the UK while filming the project.

"My favourite part about this movie was that we got a chance to travel. We mostly shoot the films in New York and here it was a lot of travelling. We were shooting in Morocco... It was a surreal experience. It was a lot of fun," he added.

MIB: International, also featuring veteran actors Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson, is being released by Sony Pictures India in the country on 14 June.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 10:31:51 IST

