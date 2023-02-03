Ahead of the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, nominations for the star-studded event are finally out, giving some big names this time. Among all the nominees for the children’s show, Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have also made their way into kids’ favourite categories by bagging multiple nominations this year. Interestingly, the two will be locking horns for the Favourite Movie Actor category for their respective characters of ‘Thor’ and ‘Black Adam’. While the final results will take time, it seems like Hemsworth is already sure of whom his kids prefer for the award.

Taking to his social media handles, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture of himself from the sets of his MCU film, Thor and another one showing him as the nominee for the ‘Favourite Movie Actor’ category at the Kids’ Choice Awards. Along with the pictures, he added a funny caption stating “Kids Choice Awards nominations! My kids definitely won’t vote for me because they’re voting for The Rock.”

He also gave a solution saying that Johnson’s kids might vote for him, further adding that then they can “call it even?”

There is definitely a catch to this. Both Hemsworth and Johnson have three children. While Dwayne Johnson is a father to three lovely girls, the Thor actor has a daughter and twin sons. Spekaing of which, both of them have equal ‘voters’ on each side.

Meanwhile, the actor’s post grabbed a lot of attention from fans who vowed their support for him. This is not the first time when Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson have been pitched against each other. Earlier, during the People’s Choice Awards, the 39-year-old actor was nominated alongside ‘The Rock’ for their films, Thor: Blood and Thunderand Black Adam in The Action Movie of 2022 category.

That time too, Hemsworth shared a ‘cheeky’ video urging his fans to vote for him. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, the actor played out an act with his friends who pretended to be his competitors – Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

