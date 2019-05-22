Chopsticks new poster: Mithila Palker, Abhay Deol face off with a goat-loving gangster in Netflix Original

The new poster of Netflix's first Indian original movie, Chopsticks is as wacky as the film promises to be. It comes a day after Netflix dropped its official trailer.

Starring Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol and Vijay Raaz, the film tells the story of a shy girl who teams up with a conman to recover her stolen car from a Mumbai gangster. Directed by Sachin Yari and produced by Ashvini Yardi of Vineyard Productions, Chopsticks will premiere on Netflix on 31 May.

The poster shows a bewildered Nirma (Palkar) clutching onto a rogue steering wheel, while Abhay Deol's conman sneakily unlocks yet-another Godrej safe in what looks like a battered down garage. In a background can be seen the husk of Nirma's precious red car, all its parts stolen to the last tyre.

Check out the poster here

Abhay Deol makes his digital debut... #Chopsticks, a quirky story starring Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz, to stream on Netflix from 31 May 2019... Directed by Sachin Yardi... Produced by Ashvini Yardi... #Chopsticks is Netflix's first Indian original film. pic.twitter.com/DvT41kmD8p — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2019

The film marks the first collaboration between Palkar, whose credits include Akarsh Khurana’s road trip movie Karwaan, and Little Things, and Deol, who was last seen in Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu(2018) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018).

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 16:25:48 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.