Chopsticks teaser: Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar play Artist, Nirma in Netflix's first Indian Original film

Netflix’s first Indian original film, Chopsticks, feature Nirma — the innocent Chinese translator and Artist — a lovable con-artist.

Netflix is all set to present a different and intriguing variation of the washing powder. Nirma, is essayed by digital superstar Mithila Palkar in Chopsticks. Partnering with her is Mumbai’s famous con(noisseur), Artist, played by Abhay Deol, who finds art in food and misdirection.

Check out Chopsticks' teaser:

Set in the chaotic and vibrant city of Mumbai, Netflix’s Chopsticks captures the roller coaster relationship between the seasoned con-man, Artist, and the talented but shy and oft-overlooked young girl, Nirma. These two characters are poles apart, yet work together like a seamless symphony together.

Chopsticks takes a closer look at an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con (Abhay's character) to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun.

Along with Mithila Palkar who won hearts in Netflix series Little Things, Abhay Deol and Vijay Raaz will act in the film. Chopsticks is produced by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Productions and directed by Sachin Yardi.

Chopsticks is scheduled to release on 31 May.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 13:30:24 IST

