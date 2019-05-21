Chopsticks trailer: Mithila Palkar seeks Abhay Deol's help to find her stolen car in Netflix's first Indian Original film

On Tuesday, streaming giant Netflix released the trailer of their first Indian Original film Chopsticks. Starring Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol and Vijay Raaz, the film tells the story of a shy girl who teams up with a conman to recover her new stolen car from a Mumbai gangster. Directed by Sachin Yari and produced by Ashvini Yardi of Vineyard Productions, Chopsticks will premiere on Netflix on 31 May.

The trailer opens to Nirma (Palkar) filing a compliant about her stolen car at the police station, while the officer makes fun of her name comparing it with the Indian detergent powder of the same name. The film further navigates unexpected twists and turns, involving a whacky gangster (Raaz) in love with his fighter goat, the fighter goat named Baahubali falling in love with Nirma’s newfound love (her red car), and a seasoned conman (Deol), who embarks on his journey towards helping Nirma to recover her beloved stolen car.

Check out the trailer here

What's the connection between a goat, an angry girl, an Artist and Chopsticks? Find out 31st May. pic.twitter.com/NhjCMlBlDX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 21, 2019

The film marks the first collaboration between Palkar, whose credits include Akarsh Khurana’s road trip movie Karwaan and web series Little Things, and Deol, who was last seen in Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018).

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 11:46:36 IST

