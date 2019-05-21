You are here:

Chopsticks trailer: Mithila Palkar seeks Abhay Deol's help to find her stolen car in Netflix's first Indian Original film

FP Staff

May 21, 2019 11:46:36 IST

On Tuesday, streaming giant Netflix released the trailer of their first Indian Original film Chopsticks. Starring Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol and Vijay Raaz, the film tells the story of a shy girl who teams up with a conman to recover her new stolen car from a Mumbai gangster. Directed by Sachin Yari and produced by Ashvini Yardi of Vineyard Productions, Chopsticks will premiere on Netflix on 31 May.

Chopsticks trailer: Mithila Palkar seeks Abhay Deols help to find her stolen car in Netflixs first Indian Original film

Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar in a still from the trailer. Source: Netflix India

The trailer opens to Nirma (Palkar) filing a compliant about her stolen car at the police station, while the officer makes fun of her name comparing it with the Indian detergent powder of the same name. The film further navigates unexpected twists and turns, involving a whacky gangster (Raaz) in love with his fighter goat, the fighter goat named Baahubali falling in love with Nirma’s newfound love (her red car), and a seasoned conman (Deol), who embarks on his journey towards helping Nirma to recover her beloved stolen car.

Check out the trailer here

The film marks the first collaboration between Palkar, whose credits include Akarsh Khurana’s road trip movie Karwaan and web series Little Things, and Deol, who was last seen in Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018).

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 11:46:36 IST

tags: Abhay Deol , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mithila , Netflix , NowStreaming , Shareworthy , TrailerWatch

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Chopsticks teaser: Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar play Artist, Nirma in Netflix's first Indian Original film

Chopsticks teaser: Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar play Artist, Nirma in Netflix's first Indian Original film

Leila trailer: Huma Qureshi struggles to find her daughter in Deepa Mehta's intriguing dystopian Netflix drama

Leila trailer: Huma Qureshi struggles to find her daughter in Deepa Mehta's intriguing dystopian Netflix drama

Jungle Cry trailer released at Cannes 2019; Abhay Deol's sports drama chronicles India's historic rugby win

Jungle Cry trailer released at Cannes 2019; Abhay Deol's sports drama chronicles India's historic rugby win