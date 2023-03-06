Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato has already struck an emotional chord with the audiences for his extraordinary storyline. Zwigato focuses on the pathos of the working class and the untold story of the life of a delivery boy.

Team Zwigato was welcomed with huge cheer in Chandigarh’s Chitkara University today. A crowd of 3,000 students were present to welcome them and the videos and glimpses are endearing. An entourage of people dressed as delivery boys on their bikes were present to welcome the star cast with the director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)

Zwigato brings two different worlds, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma. The film guarantees an unseen avatar of Kapil Sharma, directed & written by Nandita Das and an Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiative production is a heartwarming tale of resilience, hope, love that hits theatres near you on 17th March 2023. Chitkara University welcomes Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Director Nandita Das with huge cheer!

