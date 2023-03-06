Chitkara University welcomes Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & director Nandita Das with huge cheer
Zwigato brings two different worlds, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma together.
Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato has already struck an emotional chord with the audiences for his extraordinary storyline. Zwigato focuses on the pathos of the working class and the untold story of the life of a delivery boy.
Team Zwigato was welcomed with huge cheer in Chandigarh’s Chitkara University today. A crowd of 3,000 students were present to welcome them and the videos and glimpses are endearing. An entourage of people dressed as delivery boys on their bikes were present to welcome the star cast with the director.
View this post on Instagram
Zwigato brings two different worlds, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma. The film guarantees an unseen avatar of Kapil Sharma, directed & written by Nandita Das and an Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiative production is a heartwarming tale of resilience, hope, love that hits theatres near you on 17th March 2023. Chitkara University welcomes Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Director Nandita Das with huge cheer!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix's steaming service is available — an expanse that has enabled the company to attract nearly 231 million subscribers.
How Mohamedali Budhwani convinced Mike Tyson to admit that 'India is not a Third World Country!'
The journey to make MMA a household name and Kumite1 Warrior Hunt a successful series has surely been a long and challenging journey. But, the perseverance and never-give-up attitude of Mohamedali Budhwani is a remarkable and inspiring one that even had Kapil Sharma astounded.
CEO Sameer Nair, Applause Entertainment: 'Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's Zwigato tells the story of the common man'
Directed by the critically acclaimed Nandita Das and starring popular comedian Kapil Sharma and talented actress Shahana Goswami, Zwigato is a poignant tale of resilience and hope in the face of adversity.