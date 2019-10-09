You are here:

Chiru 152: After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi joins cast of Koratala Siva's next film

After playing a freedom fighter in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which earned Rs 160 crore over its extended five-day opening weekend, Chiranjeevi has boarded the cast of Koratala Siva's next film. According to The News Minute, the film, tentatively titled Chiru 152, was launched on Dussehra with a formal puja ceremony by the actor.

His mother Anjana Devi, wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, producer Shyam Prasad Reddy, RRR producer DVV Danayya, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry were also present at the event.

Siva has previously directed films like Mirchi (2013), Srimanthudu (2015) and Bharat Ane Nenu (2018).

After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiru 152 will also be produced by Konidela Production Company along with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. No details about the project have been unveiled by the makers, but reports claim it is an action drama, reports Hindustan Times. The female lead is yet to be announced. Indian Express writes that Ram will have a pivotal role in the film.

Chiru 152 is expected to go on floors in November. The News Minute adds that Chiranjeevi will undergo a strict fitness regime for the role. Tirru is on board as cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad will edit the film. The production design will be handled by Suresh Selvarajan.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 17:09:18 IST